The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kadant were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Price Performance

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Shares of KAI opened at $210.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

