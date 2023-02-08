The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $761,000 Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bumble were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bumble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

