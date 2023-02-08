The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

