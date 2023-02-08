The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $774,000 Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

