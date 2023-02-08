The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $793,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

