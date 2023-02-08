The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR opened at $283.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $522.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

