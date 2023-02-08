The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $813,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

FNF opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

