The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Impinj were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj Stock Up 4.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of PI opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

