The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMI Stock Performance
NMIH opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NMI (NMIH)
