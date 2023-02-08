The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

