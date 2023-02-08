The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

