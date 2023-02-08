The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,852 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

