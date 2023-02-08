The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $78,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 48,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

