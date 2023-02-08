The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

