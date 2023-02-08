The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GMS were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,089 shares of company stock worth $686,403 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

