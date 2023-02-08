The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

