The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

CTRE opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.50 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

