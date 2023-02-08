The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,635.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

