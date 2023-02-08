The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 155 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $105.78.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

