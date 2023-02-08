The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 156 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

About Installed Building Products

IBP stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.