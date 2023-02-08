The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 180,022 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.05. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

