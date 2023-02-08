The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 254 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brady were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 353.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Brady by 32.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brady by 21.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 25.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

