The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 279 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after buying an additional 612,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 6.5 %

About Callon Petroleum

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.69. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

