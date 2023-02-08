The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 336 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

