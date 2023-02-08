The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,538 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Asana were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

