The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 409 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

