The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 545 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

FCPT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

