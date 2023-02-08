The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,515 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after buying an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE:FTI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

