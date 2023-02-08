The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,902 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,782.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

