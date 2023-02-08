The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 731 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

