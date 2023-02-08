The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,600 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

