The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 815 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sonos were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Sonos had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

