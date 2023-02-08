The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 825 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 598,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 594,349 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $11,879,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.