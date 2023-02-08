The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 884 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

