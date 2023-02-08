The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 94 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $286.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

