The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AtriCure Company Profile

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.