The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Itron were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

