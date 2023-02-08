TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

