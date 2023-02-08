Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $204,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.