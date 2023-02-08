TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

