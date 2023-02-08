TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Stock Performance
NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.