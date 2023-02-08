United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after acquiring an additional 239,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after acquiring an additional 178,233 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 396,306 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,273 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

