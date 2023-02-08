Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

