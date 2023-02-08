Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $29.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

