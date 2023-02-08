Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 8.8 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

