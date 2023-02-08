Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.
Varonis Systems Trading Up 8.8 %
Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
