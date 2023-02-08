Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Veracyte Price Performance

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,381 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

