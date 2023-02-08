Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,645,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,327.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

