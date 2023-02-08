Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.