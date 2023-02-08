Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $12,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in E2open Parent by 9.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in E2open Parent by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 882,013 shares during the last quarter.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of ETWO opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $170,898.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $170,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,007.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $819,336. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

