Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerald by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Stock Performance

EEX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.26. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

