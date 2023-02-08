Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,092,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCI Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.82.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.04) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $126.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.06 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

