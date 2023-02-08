Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $335,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

